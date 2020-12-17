Crime drops in Danville again; city sees 30-year lows for violent crime

From 2016-19, the violent crime rate plummeted by 64.4%. There were 335 violent crimes reported in 2016, Richardson said.

Those figures do not include misdemeanor assaults, which fell from 925 in 2019 to 874 this year, a decline of 6%.

When taking into account misdemeanor assault with the other violent crimes, the rate from 2019-20 fell by 4% — from 1,038 to 996, Richardson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aggravated assault involves attacking someone with a weapon or displaying it in a threatening manner, or if the victim suffers severe injury or loss of consciousness.

Misdemeanor assault includes a person attacking another but there is no weapon or serious injury to the victim.

Aggravated assaults fell by 68% from 2016-19, from 213 to 68. There have been 72 this year through Dec. 15, a slight increase.

The police department solved all of its homicide cases in 2020, for a 100% clearance rate, Richardson said, adding that the department solved 28 homicides over the last three years, when there were just 24 homicides in those years combined. Of those 28, seven were previously unsolved or "cold" cases.

"It shows the hard work of the members of the Danville Police Department," Richardson said.