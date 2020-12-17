Crime drops in Danville again; city sees 30-year lows for violent crime

Danville's crime rate has declined again, showing 30-year lows for violent offenses through 2019 and homicide numbers that continue to decrease, according to the latest figures from the Danville Police Department.
Following a 50% drop in homicides from 2016-19, the rate has fallen again from eight last year to five this year through Dec. 15.
"This is data we're pretty proud of," Capt. Steve Richardson said during his presentation of the latest crime statistics Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council chambers.
The figures came from the National Incident-Based Reporting System used by law enforcement agencies to collect and report crime data.
During previous years, the number of homicides dropped from 16 in 2016 to 13 in 2017 and 11 in 2018.
Violent crimes overall, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, were at their lowest in decades for 2019 — at 119, the lowest since 1989, when there were 115, Richardson said.
There have been 122 reported violent crimes this year through Dec. 15.
"2020 has been a year of accomplishment for the Danville Police Department and we look forward to 2021 to build on these results to reduce crime and engage our community," said Danville Police Department Maj. Chris Wiles.
From 2016-19, the violent crime rate plummeted by 64.4%. There were 335 violent crimes reported in 2016, Richardson said.
Those figures do not include misdemeanor assaults, which fell from 925 in 2019 to 874 this year, a decline of 6%.
When taking into account misdemeanor assault with the other violent crimes, the rate from 2019-20 fell by 4% — from 1,038 to 996, Richardson said.
Aggravated assault involves attacking someone with a weapon or displaying it in a threatening manner, or if the victim suffers severe injury or loss of consciousness.
Misdemeanor assault includes a person attacking another but there is no weapon or serious injury to the victim.
Aggravated assaults fell by 68% from 2016-19, from 213 to 68. There have been 72 this year through Dec. 15, a slight increase.
The police department solved all of its homicide cases in 2020, for a 100% clearance rate, Richardson said, adding that the department solved 28 homicides over the last three years, when there were just 24 homicides in those years combined. Of those 28, seven were previously unsolved or "cold" cases.
"It shows the hard work of the members of the Danville Police Department," Richardson said.
Mayor Alonzo Jones called the decrease in the numbers "great, great news" and pointed to the retreat among Danville City Council in 2016 when members came up with three priorities: improving education, growing Danville and reducing violent crime.
"Years later from that retreat, look at the results we received," Jones said, adding that it took partnerships to help bring crime down. "This is great news for our community, for our police, our police staff."
The police department pointed out that Chief Scott Booth came to Danville in 2018 "with the mission to reduce crime, particularly violent crime and build community trust through positive engagement activities."
Burglaries have fallen by 41% from last year, from 186 in 2019 to 109 so far this year, and have dropped by 36% since 2017, when there were 290. 2019's total is the lowest since 1986, when there were 220 burglaries, Richardson said.
Police have solved 44% of burglaries in 2020, compared to the national average of 14.1%.
Total property crimes have fallen by 25% from last year, from 1,411 to 1,060 through Dec. 15. In 2019, they were the lowest in 35 years, Richardson said.
Robberies plummeted by 67% from 2016 to 2019 — from 76 to 25 — and have dropped even further to 11 so far in 2020.
