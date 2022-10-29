Danville authorities identify suspect in deadly mall shooting as 18-year-old

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old in a deadly shooting Saturday evening at Danville Mall.

The Danville Police Department identified Christian Isiah Pinckney as the suspect accused of killing Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26, of Danville.

It was about 7:15 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot King, a customer at Hibbett Sports in Danville Mall, a news release stated. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken by emergency personnel from the scene with what police said was life-threatening injuries. King died at the hospital, police said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time," police wrote in the news release. "To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched store by store and released patrons upon completion of the search."

As of Sunday morning, police were still searching for the suspect who is facing charges of second-degree murder, maliciously discharging a firearm in a public building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon.

"Mr. Pinckney is still at large at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous," police wrote in a news release.

No further details were immediately revealed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.