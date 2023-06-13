The Danville Crime Stoppers organization is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old Danville woman a year ago.

The group announced this week the enhanced reward for tips involved in the June 8, 2022, death of Brittany Nicole Poole.

Poole was discovered dead by Danville police at 553 Lands End Road.

At about 9 a.m. that day, police responded to the home after a 911 caller requested a well-being check on the resident, police reported.

“On-scene officers located a female victim inside of the location ... suffering from multiple stab wounds,” detective M.J. Phillips wrote in the search warrant filed a day later.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Poole dead at the scene.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Several items were seized from the residence, including a knife, a firearm, firearm accessories, ammunition, bedding, prints, clothing and other evidence, according to the search warrant.

After the homicide, police asked people who live in Lands End — and the surrounding areas — with surveillance cameras to contact the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or through social media. In addition, resident may use the crime tips app CARE.