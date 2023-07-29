Recently, Danville Sheriff’s Office Deputy S. Goard, right, was commended for his actions in 2022. Goard was off duty at Tractor Supply and saw three Danville Police Department officers struggling with a suspect. Goard announced his identity and offered to help the officers. The officers accepted his offer for assistance and the suspect was brought under control safely with no injuries involved. Even while “off duty,” Goard did not hesitate to engage in a situation. He received a letter of commendation, a commander’s coin and a pin for his uniform in a recent ceremony from Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, left.