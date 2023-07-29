Danville deputy commended for actions
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 61-year-old victim in a July 15 homicide was stabbed to death with scissors, and her daughter confessed to committing the crime, according…
The school was selected because of easy access while students are out for the summer, but the tactics used last week apply to any situtation a…
Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative to steer youths away from gang activity, on Wednesday honored two graduating …
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street at Carter Bank & Trust.
A 49-year-old Danville man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in a deadly fentanyl overdose case in October 2019.