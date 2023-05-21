A Danville program that aims to take young residents off the streets — and away from a gang life — is expanding and looking for a few good messengers.

Project Imagine, the award-winning initiative that tries to intervene before teens stumble toward trouble, is looking to train adults who have been jailed or on probation, the city announced this week.

The idea is to create someone called a “credible messenger.” According to Robert David, violence prevention manager for Project Imagine, these messengers play a major role to combat gun violence within a community.

He defines it as “someone who now has unique legitimacy to help others in a similar position.”

However, it takes training.

“We have citizens who have connections to a community, but they lack training,” David said in a news release. “You need some understanding of how to do this work.”

A checkered past doesn’t automatically make someone right for the so-called credible messenger, he said.

“Just because you have been in a gang before doesn’t mean you are a credible messenger” either, he explained.

Once someone has received training — a requirement in order for the process to work — they can work in settings like government, education and nonprofit agencies. They will be able to serve as mentors to youth, outreach workers and what’s known as violence interrupters, someone who engages with residents in a community to stop retaliation after gunfire, according to the city’s release.

“We will be giving them a skill set that they didn’t have and that few individuals have,” David explained. “One of the things people don’t understand is that when my staff, or I go out into the streets, we don’t have guns, [police] badges or anything. So, all you have is your credibility.”

The training — offered quarterly — will come in three phases. Agencies in the Dan River Region are stepping to lend a helping hand with the training.

This group will consist of five adults ranging in age 25 to 50.

In the first phase — 12 hours starting June 12 — River District Consulting will provide asset development for youth, a way to guide young people toward a productive life, according to the release.

Danville Pittsylvania Community Services will provide training on childhood adversity and how experiences affect a youth’s development and response to stress.

David will give resilience training, something that teaches youths how to move from failure to success. Curtis Artis, violence prevention assistant manager for Project Imagine, will provide a session on “effecting change as a credible messenger.”

Rounding out the first phase, Danville Area Training Center will give certification in what’s called “Stop the Bleed” first aid.

Following completion of the first phase, participants will be able to move to the second one. That will provide 20 hours of shadowing outreach workers for Project Imagine.

“They will learn the basic tenets of Project Imagine, how we work, what we do, and how to develop the skills and abilities to be effective in decreasing gang activity and gun violence,” David said. “While they are doing that, they will be developing relationships within the community in a safe space and guided structure.”

After the second phase, two will be selected for the final part of the training involving national certification as prevention and intervention specialists.

“We are going to vet them based on who has the most passion for this work,” David said. “Once certified, they could get work anywhere in the country.”