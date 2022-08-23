Danville grand jury indicts suspect in July homicide

A Danville grand jury on Monday indicted a 30-year-old suspect in a July 27 deadly shooting at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.

Richard Lee Wilson Jr., of Danville, faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm by a convicted felon, police reported in a news release.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road late on the evening of July 27.

Authorities discovered 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died the next morning.

At the time of the homicide, police did not have information on a suspect.

Wilson — who was in the Danville City Jail on an unrelated charge at the time of the indictment — is being held with no bond. Online jail records indicate the suspect was first arrested Aug. 5 and then served with the latest round of charges Tuesday.

The suspect faces a charge of violent felon possession or transporting a weapon, according to Danville General District Court records. The next hearing for that charge is scheduled for Sept. 22.

After the shooting, police asked residents of the Woodside Village Apartment community and surrounding streets and neighborhoods who had video surveillance cameras to contact the Danville Police Department.