Danville jury finds man guilty on lesser count of manslaughter in November 2021 shooting

Khaleel Rodgers, the man accused of shooting and killing Clarence James Martin Jr. nearly a year ago, was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday.

A jury found him guilty following a trial in Danville Circuit Court. The prosecution sought conviction for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder, but the jury convicted Rodgers of the lesser offense after hearing the circumstances of the case.

"I totally respect it," Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said of the jury's decision. "I totally understand."

The jury was faced with the fact that Martin shot Rodgers first, Newman said.

"At least they held him [Rodgers] accountable," he said.

Rodgers, 44, is set to be sentenced Jan. 3 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Martin was fatally shot on Nov. 17, 2021, and found by police on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.

The incident happened following an argument between the two men.

They were at a card game when Rodgers asked Martin to come outside, according to testimony. The two men accused each other of snitching on the other. Rodgers took out his firearm and then Martin drew his own weapon and shot Rodgers first.

Rodgers returns fire and Martin died.

The defense argued during the trial that Rodgers was defending himself when he shot Martin.

At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired. Police found Martin, 50, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead.

Rodgers fled the scene and was taken to the hospital by another man, search warrants showed. Police believe both men were shot on Rocklawn Avenue.

A vehicle was found behind the Seminole Trail area with what was believed to be blood inside, as well as a firearm. The suspect was transported to the hospital from Seminole Drive, according to a warrant.

Officers also discovered blood and the front door to the residence opened. There was a surveillance system at the home, according to a search warrant filed Nov. 19 by Danville Police Department investigator D.C. Lancaster.