For city officials, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth being a top candidate again for police chief in another city is to be expected.

“It’s not surprising that chief Booth is being considered for a position like that in Roanoke,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking, who hired Booth as Danville’s police chief in early 2018. “He’s done a great job for the city of Danville. We’ve seen a lot of positive outcomes related to his leadership.”

Booth is the finalist for Roanoke’s police chief. Residents in that city where scheduled to get a chance to meet Booth during an open house Wednesday night at Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center.

The open house was the last step before a formal job offer.

It’s not the first time Booth has pursued the top police job in another city.

Booth was previously a finalist for the police chief position in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in January, but was not selected for the job.

In September 2022, he was a finalist for chief of police in Aurora, Colorado, but withdrew his name from consideration.

During an interview Tuesday morning, Booth said he applied for the job in Roanoke after receiving calls from business and community leaders there encouraging him to seek the position, telling him they liked what he has done to reduce violent crime in Danville.

Also, he welcomes the challenge of tackling violent crime in a larger community.

“It’s a community that has experienced higher levels of gun violence over the last few years,” Booth said. “They have struggled to find ways to reduce that. I feel like I could be a part of that solution.”

Roanoke had 19 homicides in 2022 and has exceeded that number this year already.

If Booth is offered the job and he accepts, it would be a homecoming of sorts for him. He was born in Roanoke while his father was attending Virginia Tech and his mother worked in a downtown bank.

During Booth’s tenure in Danville, the city has experienced a drop in violent crime. The city averaged 13.7 homicides per year from 2016 to 2018 and 6.67 annually from 2019 to 2022, according to police department figures.

Danville had eight homicides in 2022 and has had seven so far this year.

The average number of violent crimes per year in Danville from 2019-22 plummeted by 52% from that of 2015-2018.

The city saw 260 reported violent crimes in 2015 and 128 in 2022. There was an average of 265.25 violent crimes per year from 2015 to 2018, before that figure dropped by slightly more than half to an average of 127.25 annually from 2019 to 2022.

Booth’s crime-fighting model of engagement and partnership with the community have played a large part in reducing and solving crime since 2018.

Roanoke’s city manager cited Booth’s success in lowering crime in Danville.

“Residents and business owners in Roanoke have clearly stated the city’s next chief of police must have a proven record of community engagement, strong leadership and reducing crime,” Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said in a news release. “Chief Booth possesses all this and more.”

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones expressed gratitude for the changes Booth and the rest of the police department have made in the city. But he also hopes Booth doesn’t leave.

“We don’t want him to go, but whatever is best for him, we wish him much success,” Jones said. “He’s more than welcome to stay in Danville. To see crime at the lowest rates in years speaks volumes for the chief and the entire department.”