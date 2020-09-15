 Skip to main content
Danville man arrested in connection with missing man in Raleigh, N.C.
  • Updated
A Danville resident has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man in Raleigh, N.C., who went to sell his vehicle and hasn't been seen since.

Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, was arrested Monday in the disappearance of William “Andy” Banks, WNCN-Channel 17 in Raleigh reported.

Merritt faces charges of robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle, and the search for Banks continues.

Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday afternoon after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

Banks hasn’t been seen since but the vehicle was located in Danville on Monday.

To read more about the arrest from WNCN, click here.

Justin-Fernando-Merritt.jpg

Justin Fernando Merritt of Danville

 DANVILLE CITY JAIL
