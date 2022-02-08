Danville man at 'center of a conspiracy' for meth distribution sentenced to 10 years

A 35-year-old Danville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for methamphetamine distribution, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.

Darrell William Murdock was at the "center of a conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Danville between March 2018 and October 2018," a Tuesday news release announcing the sentencing reported.

He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to a count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a count of distributing methamphetamine a one count of possessing with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents detail how "Murdock was the leader of a criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine" around the Danville area from March to October in 2018. This was achieved by using cellphones and social media applications "to communicate with other members of the conspiracy and to facilitate the deadly drug’s distribution," the release stated.

Co-conspirators awaiting sentencing including Bendi Annette Davis, 49, of Ringgold; Steven Ray Dove, 43, of Danville; Steven Wayne Flynn, 43, of Orange; Misty Nicole Kiley, 45, of Danville; and Lianna Nicole Parker, 31 of Rustburg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Danville Police Department investigated the case.