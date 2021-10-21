Danville man changed after N.C. police chase in Telsa reported stolen

A Danville man was arrested in Rockingham County, North Carolina, on Wednesday night following a high-speed police chase in a Telsa that had been reported stolen.

At about 9 p.m., deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded to an area on U.S. 29 to search for black 2018 Tesla Model 3 that was reported stolen from High Point, North Carolina, a news release stated.

Authorities reported a suspect tried to buy the Tesla from someone in High Point using counterfeit currency. Deputies in Guilford County lost sight of the vehicle as it crossed into Rockingham County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, a Rockingham County officer saw the vehicle heading north on U.S. 29 near Freeway Drive at a high rate of speed, the release stated. That's when a pursuit began.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a guardrail and the suspect — identified as 26-year-old Cortavious Rey-Ray Johnson, of Danville — ran away and jumped off the offramp bridge onto U.S. 29, police reported.

He then surrendered to deputies. Johnson sustained minor injuries from the crash and jump and refused medical treatment.