Danville man cited in crash that killed motorcycle rider in Henry County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Henry County man died Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a passenger car driven by a Danville man on U.S. 58 at Preston Road in Henry County.

David Wayne McMillan, 59, of Spencer, died at the scene when his 2010 Harley Davidson struck a 2019 Ford Edge that failed to yield the right of way while making a turn, a release from the Virginia State Police said.

Two passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to the hospital in the incident, which occurred at 11:55 a.m.

McMillan’s motorcycle was traveling east on U.S. 58 and struck the Ford, driven by Robert E. Handy, 73, of Danville, as it attempted to make a left turn onto the highway.

The impact of the collision knocked the Ford onto its passenger side.

McMillan was wearing his helmet, but he died at the scene.

Handy was not injured in the crash, but Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were injured and transported to the hospital.

Robert Handy was charged with failing to yield the right of way in the crash, which remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Zola.