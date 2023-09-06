Avery Kirby, the man accused in the February bludgeoning death of 61-year-old Dale Marie Jones at the Astoria Hotel on Riverside Drive, was convicted of second-degree murder in Danville Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The jury found Kirby, 49, guilty on a lesser charge after the prosecution sought a first-degree murder conviction for the depraved act.

There was no doubt in anyone's mind, including that of the defense, whether he committed the crime. The question was whether he did it with intent or premeditation.

"This is not a whodunnit case," Danville Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jonathan C. Moeller told jurors during opening arguments, pointing to Kirby's detailed confession to police.

Kirby beat Jones to death over the head with the leg of a vanity on Feb. 26 inside room 110 at the Astoria Hotel.

But the defense argued that while Kirby's act came from malice, anger and hatred, it was not willful and premeditated — which would have elevated his crime to the higher charge of first-degree murder.

"He's guilty of second-degree murder," Kirby's attorney, Michael Nicholas, told jurors. "The commonwealth wants you to confuse malice with premeditation."

Kirby never specifically intended to kill Jones, Nicholas said.

Kirby told police that he struck Jones with his hands and then a wooden object located at the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

He hit her with his fists at first and then took a leg from a vanity next to the hotel room's bathroom and bashed her head with it.

The couple had been arguing and Jones said something and laughed.

"He told her, 'Say it again,'" and he cracked her in the head with the vanity leg, Moeller told jurors.

"By the third time [he hit her]," Kirby realized Jones was dead, Moeller, said.

"Death was the price Dale Jones paid for laughing at Avery Kirby," he told jurors.

The prosecution noted a 16-foot distance from where Kirby and Jones were at a couch to where the vanity was located. The time it took him to walk to the vanity, remove a leg and come back and bludgeon her to death was enough time to make the choice and kill her premeditatively, the prosecution argued.

Photos and video presented during the trial were graphic and disturbing, showing Jones's body sitting on the couch, with arms at her sides and her legs stretched out, her battered and bloody face turned to her right.

Investigators discovered blood spattered on the walls, door, curtains and ceiling, as well as a lamp shade across the room from Jones.

Members of the audience gasped and groaned when photos of Jones's body and face were shown. Some stood up and walked out of the courtroom and others began sobbing.

Danville Sgt. A. Harn, the lead investigator in the case, testified that Kirby's knuckles were swollen, and that Kirby told him Jones had been nagging him and wanting to set a curfew for him.

Kirby claimed that "she was trying to take control of his life," Harn told the court.

Against his attorney's advice, Kirby took the stand and accused Jones of being obsessed with him, refusing to leave him alone and drugging his vodka and sexually assaulting him in his sleep before he killed her.

"I've been trying to get away from this woman for four years to leave me alone," Kirby said.

He also claimed that she would poison his food and drinks and plant drugs in his car to get him in trouble. Before being convicted Wednesday, he had 17 felony convictions in his record, including for robbery and use of a firearm.

He said when he woke up on Feb. 26, "My butt was sore. I could tell that something had happened to me."

However, Sgt. William English, a crime-scene technician with the Danville Police Department, said he found no evidence of alcohol at the scene or that a sexual assault had taken place in the room.

Also, Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Petra Haskins questioned whether Kirby ever tried to get away from Jones, pointing out that he had checked out a room with her at the hotel.

Also, if he were drugged and sexually assaulted, why didn't he seek medical attention or tell the police, Haskins asked Kirby while he was on the stand. Why wasn't the assault used as part of the defense's initial argument, she added.

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour and 45 minutes following the day-long trial.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 25.