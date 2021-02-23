Danville man disappears in August; family reports him missing six months later

A man has been reported missing by his family more than six months after he disappeared.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 75-year-old Herman Harston. His family reported him missing to police Feb. 19 and said he had been missing for more than six months.

Family members last saw Harston in August 2020 when left his Chatelaine Avenue home to go to the store, Danville police report. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family members told police it was not unusual for him to be gone from home for a month at a time, police said.

Harston frequently used the city transit system to get around.

Harston has been treated in the past for mental illness as well as some physical limitations, family members said.

Police have spent several days checking area hospitals, speaking with extended family and friends, but no one has reported any contact with Harston in months, police report.

Anyone who may know Harston or who may have information on this case can contact the police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.