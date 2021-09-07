Danville man faces up to 50 years in death of infant son

A Danville man faces up to 50 years in prison in the June 2020 death of his 8-month-old son.

Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 23, pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child endangerment Friday in Danville Circuit Court.

Guthrie is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25 and could receive up to 40 years for the homicide charge and up to 10 years for child endangerment, said Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Petra Haskins.

On June 12, 2020, medical staff at Sovah Health-Danville notified authorities of the child’s death, police reported.

Guthrie’s child was taken by EMS to the Danville facility after family members found him to be unresponsive in his crib, according to a search warrant for the family residence at 308 Church St. in Danville. The child “was blue and did not appear to be breathing,” the search warrant stated.

Hospital staff notified the police about the child’s death. Police said evidence and medical records indicated the child died by strangulation.