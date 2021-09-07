Danville man faces up to 50 years in death of infant son

A Danville man faces up to 50 years in prison in the June 2020 death of his 8-month-old son.
Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 23, pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child endangerment Friday in Danville Circuit Court.
Guthrie is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25 and could receive up to 40 years for the homicide charge and up to 10 years for child endangerment, said Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Petra Haskins.
On June 12, 2020, medical staff at Sovah Health-Danville notified authorities of the child’s death, police reported.
Guthrie’s child was taken by EMS to the Danville facility after family members found him to be unresponsive in his crib, according to a search warrant for the family residence at 308 Church St. in Danville. The child “was blue and did not appear to be breathing,” the search warrant stated.
Hospital staff notified the police about the child’s death. Police said evidence and medical records indicated the child died by strangulation.
The police department’s search of the Church Street residence on June 12 turned up evidence of drug use including a digital scale, marijuana and razor blades with residue. Police also removed blankets, a sippy cup and a bottle from the home as evidence.
In a similar case, a judge found Antoine Juwan Jefferson, the man accused in the August 2020 death of his 3-month-old son, guilty of second-degree murder and felony child abuse following a bench trial June 12.
It was on Aug. 9, 2020, when “the parents drove the infant to the hospital for treatment because the child was unresponsive,” police wrote in a news release at the time. Sovah Health-Danville medical staff notified the police and an investigation began.
The infant, Deandre Jefferson, was transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died Aug. 12. 2020.
Antoine Jefferson’s 3-month-old son was brought to Sovah Health-Danville after falling out of a baby bouncer two days prior, according to search warrant documents for the family’s residence at 2116 Robin Hood Drive. The document reports the child was vomiting and that the parents had administered Tylenol as treatment.
Testimony and evidence presented in court revealed the infant had died as a result being shaken by Jefferson after the baby would not stop crying.
Antoine Jefferson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.