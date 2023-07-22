A 49-year-old Danville man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in a deadly fentanyl overdose case in October 2019.

The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing Thursday.

Chauncey Lamont Montague pleaded guilty in March to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Danville police arrested Montague the same day a person died at Sovah Health-Danville after overdosing the previous night on a bad batch of the illegal drug, the Register & Bee reported in 2019.

On Oct. 29, a woman only identified in in court documents as A.R., but described as a “regular user of opiates,” was looking to buy $20 of heroin from Montague, a news release stated.

“After being unable to reach Montague by phone, A.R. began walking towards Montague’s home,” officials wrote in Thursday’s statement. “During the walk, A.R. met up with a close family member who agreed to take her money the rest of the way to Montague’s home and purchase the drugs for her.”

Following the transaction with Montague, the family member “delivered the heroin to A.R. who then used the drugs and was found dead a short time later.”

Authorities confirmed the death was from a fentanyl overdose.

The next day, officers from the Danville Police Department — while executing a search warrant on Montague’s Bradley Road home — discovered another 8.2 grams of fentanyl in the pocket of a jacket in his bedroom.

The search also turned up a Taurus 9mm pistol Montague “admitted” he got in a trade for drugs, the Register & Bee previously reported.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai of the Washington Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Jared Forget made the announcement Thursday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Danville Police Department investigated the case, according to the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford prosecuted the case.