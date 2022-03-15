Danville man pleads guilty in 2021 Purdum Woods shooting

Majusty Miles, the man accused in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jontavious Logan last May, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder.

Miles, 20, was indicted for first-degree murder in August for the shooting that killed Logan at Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Blvd. on May 21.

Logan was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex.

Miles was indicted for first-degree murder in August 2021.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

As part of a plea deal, Miles pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge, along with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Miles faces a 17-year sentence on the murder count, with 10 and a half years suspended, plus three years on the firearms charge, said senior assistant commonwealth's attorney Bo Palmore. In all, that's a total of nine and a half years in prison.

There was an element of self-defense in the case, he said.

In a video of the incident, Palmore said Logan can be seen wearing an orange stocking cap over his face and heading to Miles' girlfriend's apartment just before the shooting.

"There was also a previous dispute between them," Palmore said.

Logan, armed with a weapon, went to knock on the door of Miles’ girlfriend at the apartment complex on May 19. When Logan reached the bottom of the steps toward the apartment, Miles came out shooting at him, according to court testimony in August during a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court.

After the shots were fired, Logan ran back up the steps, got to the top and collapsed, according to testimony. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Miles will be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 25 in Danville Circuit Court.

