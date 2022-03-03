Danville man sentenced for role in methamphetamine conspiracy

A 43-year-old Danville man was sentenced in federal court this week to more than 5 years in prison in connection to his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

Steven Ray Dove was part of conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Danville area in 2018, a news release stated. He was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in federal prison.

In October 2020, he pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, one count of distributing methamphetamine and one count of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, the release stated.

Starting in March 2018, according to court documents, Dove conspired with Darrell William Murdock, 35, of Danville; 31-year-old Lianna Nicole Parker, of Rustburg; and others to distribute the drug in the Danville area.

In February, Murdock — who was as the “center” of the was conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice — was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Specifically, Dove admitted that Murdock was his main source of supply for the deadly drug,” Thursday’s news release stated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Danville Police Department investigated the case.