A 44-year-old Danville man was sentenced Thursday to serve nine years in prison in a 2021 shooting.

In October, a jury found Khaleel Latwain Rodgers guilty of involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr.. Rodgers originally faced a first-degree murder charge, but the jury convicted the defendant of the lesser offense after hearing the circumstances of the case.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Rodgers to 10 years with four years suspended for the manslaughter count and five years with two years suspended for the weapons offense, according to online court records. That results in an active prison sentence of nine years.

The jury was faced with the fact that Martin shot Rodgers first, Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman told the Register & Bee last year.

“At least they held him accountable,” he said.

Martin was fatally shot on Nov. 17, 2021, and found by police on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.

The fatal exchange happened after an argument between the two men.

They were at a card game when Rodgers asked Martin to come outside, according to testimony. The two men accused each other of snitching. Rodgers took out his firearm and then Martin drew his own weapon and shot Rodgers first.

Rodgers returns fire and Martin died.

The defense argued during the trial that Rodgers was defending himself when he shot Martin.

A search warrant stated the suspect fled the scene and was taken to the hospital by another man. Police believed both men were shot on Rocklawn Avenue.

A vehicle was found behind the Seminole Trail area with what was believed to be blood inside, as well as a firearm.

Rodgers will be on probation for 18 months after he is released from prison.