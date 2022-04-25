Danville man sentenced in 2021 Purdum Woods shooting

Majusty Miles will serve 9 1/2 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jontavious Logan last May.

Miles, 20, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the shooting death of Logan at Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Boulevard on May 21.

Logan was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex.

Miles, of Danville, was indicted for first-degree murder in August 2021. His sentencing hearing was held in Danville Circuit Court on Monday morning.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

As part of a plea deal, Miles pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge, along with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Miles' sentence was 17 years — with 10 1/2 years suspended — on the second-degree murder charge and a three-year sentence on the firearm use charge. That adds up to a total of 9 1/2 years in prison.

"He has 18 months probation and good behavior the balance of his revocable time," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bo Palmore.

There was an element of self-defense in the case, Palmore told the Danville Register & Bee last month.

In a video of the incident, Palmore said Logan can be seen wearing an orange stocking cap over his face and heading to Miles’ girlfriend’s apartment just before the shooting.

“There was also a previous dispute between them,” Palmore said.

Logan, armed with a weapon, went to knock on the door of Miles’ girlfriend at the apartment complex on May 21. When Logan reached the bottom of the steps toward the apartment, Miles came out shooting at him, according to court testimony in August during a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court.

After the shots were fired, Logan ran back up the steps, got to the top and collapsed, according to testimony. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Logan's mother, Shavone Logan, told the court Monday morning that she has endured a lot and has undergone counseling since the death of her son.

"I really don't know what to say right now," a tearful Logan said, holding a tissue during her testimony.

Calling the events surrounding the incident "a messed up situation," Logan pointed out that Miles and her son were good friends.

"I just want him [Miles] to know it's very difficult for me to cope with this because he didn't deserve this at all," Logan said.

