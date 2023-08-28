A 46-year-old Danville man was sentenced last week to more than eight years in federal prison for a child porn crime.

William Allen Wolf pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to view a visual depiction of a minor under 12 years of age engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the Department of Justice announced Monday in a news release.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Stanley M. Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, made the announcement.

Wolf was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.

Authorities said Wolf used Kik Messenger — an online platform — to communicate and share child abuse images with an undercover law enforcement officer.

Court documents show that in December 2021, an undercover officer entered a public group on the messaging platform "where users were known to regularly share information and images of child abuse, and Wolf was already a member," the release stated. "The undercover officer purported to have two prepubescent daughters."

Federal authorities report Wolf started a conversation with the officer saying he was on the group because he liked training children for sexual activity.

"Wolf then sent the undercover officer a video depicting an adult male engaged in sexual activity with a prepubescent female under 12 years of age," the release stated. "Wolf continued to send the undercover officer additional videos during the course of their online conversations."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet prosecuted the case.

It was as brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative created in 2006 by the Department of Justice. The program is designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

For more information, www.projectsafechildhood.gov.