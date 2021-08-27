Danville man shot in vehicle Friday morning listed in critical condition

A 26-year-old Danville man is in critical condition after he was shot in a vehicle early Friday morning, authorities report.

It was shortly after 5 a.m. when officers from the Danville Police Department responded to a call that shots had been fired in the area of Glendale Avenue and Verne Street, police wrote in a news release.

After receiving the shots fired report, the victim arrived at Sovah Health-Danville with a single gunshot wound to the back, the release reported.

Authorities determined the man was in a vehicle in the Glendale Avenue area and "appeared the target of the assault and struck while inside." Officers remained on the scene of the shooting throughout the morning processing the crime scene.

As of 10:30 a.m., the man was listed in critical condition.

Saying the investigation was active and ongoing, police did not reveal any other details including possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. The public also may reach out through social media or via the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.