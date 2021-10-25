Danville man to serve 15 years in death of his infant son

Since the killing, Kanyon has suffered from increased anxiety and hasn't opened up much about what has happened and how it has affected him, Brandy testified. He has been prescribed medication for his condition, she said.

He had been diagnosed with social anxiety before the incident, she added.

"It's gotten so much worse," Brandy said. "I haven't seen him smile in months."

During the hearing, Kanyon was dressed in a lime-green suit and sat with his head down, his hair covering his face.

When Haskins asked Brandy if Kanyon had anger issues, she denied it.

"You realize you're under oath, right?" Haskins reminded her.

Kanyon didn't have any more anger than a normal person would, Brandy said.

Kanyon was both "mother and father" to Kai, Kanyon's sister, Kadence Guthrie, testified.

"He took very good care of his kids," Kadence said, adding that Kayley Smith kept her away from her brother and Kai.

During closing arguments, Kanyon's public defender Lee Smallwood asked for leniency in his sentencing, pointing out that he has taken responsibility for the killing.