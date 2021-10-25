Danville man to serve 15 years in death of his infant son

Kanyon Wade Guthrie, the 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to killing his 8-month-old infant son in June 2020, will serve 15 years in prison.
Danville Circuit Court Judge Joseph Milam handed down Guthrie's fate in following a sentencing hearing Monday morning.
Milam pointed out Guthrie's desire to go on an outing the afternoon of his son's death and his frustration at Kai Guthrie's crying.
"It was, in the court's view, an act of selfishness," Milam said of Guthrie's act.
Kanyon Guthrie did not want to be bothered, Milam added.
During tearful testimony, Kai's maternal grandmother, Tiffany Reeves, recalled Kai's joyful presence during his brief life. She struggled to hold back sobs while Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Petra Haskins presented slides of Kai at the beach, in the bathtub and in his car seat.
"Kai was precious and he was special," Reeves said. "He brought his family a lot of joy and this should not have happened."
Kanyon's mother, Brandy Guthrie, testified that Kanyon, Kai and the child's mother, Kayley Smith, were all living with her. Kanyon was a caring and loving father to his son, Brandy said.
Since the killing, Kanyon has suffered from increased anxiety and hasn't opened up much about what has happened and how it has affected him, Brandy testified. He has been prescribed medication for his condition, she said.
He had been diagnosed with social anxiety before the incident, she added.
"It's gotten so much worse," Brandy said. "I haven't seen him smile in months."
During the hearing, Kanyon was dressed in a lime-green suit and sat with his head down, his hair covering his face.
When Haskins asked Brandy if Kanyon had anger issues, she denied it.
"You realize you're under oath, right?" Haskins reminded her.
Kanyon didn't have any more anger than a normal person would, Brandy said.
Kanyon was both "mother and father" to Kai, Kanyon's sister, Kadence Guthrie, testified.
"He took very good care of his kids," Kadence said, adding that Kayley Smith kept her away from her brother and Kai.
During closing arguments, Kanyon's public defender Lee Smallwood asked for leniency in his sentencing, pointing out that he has taken responsibility for the killing.
Also, "it's been challenging for him to confront the enormity of what has happened in the loss of his son," Smallwood added.
But Haskins reminded the court of the extent of Kai's injuries and suffering. He had injuries to both sides of his face, his upper neck, chin and abdomen, she said, citing the autopsy report.
"This doesn't show a simple, clean, easy death at all," she Haskins said. "This child struggled, he struggled to live."
Kanyon's child was taken by EMS to Sovah Health-Danville on June 12, 2020, after family members found him to be unresponsive in his crib, according to a search warrant for the family residence at 308 Church St. in Danville. The child “was blue and did not appear to be breathing,” the search warrant stated.
The hospital staff notified the police about the child’s death, and the evidence of the case and the medical records indicated the child died by strangulation.
Had Kanyon chose a different path in this situation, Kai could have survived, Haskins said.
"He doesn't get his first steps," Haskins said. "He doesn't get his first day of school."
When Milam presented Kanyon the opportunity to speak, Kanyon mumbled and Milam asked him to speak into the microphone.
"I don't believe I can speak right now," Kanyon told the court.
Just before sentencing Kanyon, Milam said, "This court is faced with a difficult situation."
Kai's death is "a loss for these families, it's a loss for this community," Milam said.
Milam sentenced Kanyon to 30 years for the homicide charge, with 17 years suspended and 10 years for the child endangerment charge with 8 years suspended. That leaves a total of 15 years.
He was also sentenced to 18 months of active supervised probation and 23 years and six months good behavior.