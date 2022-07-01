Danville man to serve 7 years in 'execution style' shooting of American Freight store manager

Jaivon Alonzo Scott will serve seven years for shooting a store manager at American Freight last July.

On Friday, Danville Circuit Court Judge Joseph Milan sentenced Scott, 33, to a total of 18 years — with 11 suspended — for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

"To shoot someone in the back of the head execution style ... [it] is just simply difficult to understand how anyone could do such a thing," Milam said just before sentencing Scott.

Scott, an employee at the store, was on duty when he shot the manager, Dacha Lamont Fitzgerald, of Bassett. Other employees also were there, but no one else was injured.

Scott was taken into custody July 14 after he fled the scene and was chased down by three police officers. He was apprehended behind AutoZone located nearby the shopping center housing American Freight.

American Freight is a retail chain selling brand-name furniture, mattresses and home accessories, the company’s website states.

Scott's attorney, Eric Cronin, argued that Scott was facing difficult circumstances in his life at the time of the shooting. He was a young father with another child on the way and he had to take his father, who had died just two weeks before the incident, off life support, Cronin said.

"He had some stressors in his life," he said.

Scott also held a steady job, he added.

"This [the shooting] was not characteristic of Mr. Scott," Cronin said. "He was leading a productive life."

But Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman countered that Scott's life situation was not unusual.

"The defendant was not going through anything that most of us don't go through," Newman argued.

Scott shot Fitzgerald in the back of the head while Fitzgerald was standing in front of the door inside the business, Newman pointed out. It was the middle of a work day.

When the victim tried to get away after being shot, Scott continued shooting at him, Newman said.

"He almost killed a man," Newman said.

The victim will have the bullet in his head for the rest of his life and has suffered headaches, hearing loss and insomnia, Newman said.

Scott's wife, Tytia Jones, described Scott in court as an "introvert, a very kind-hearted person, to give you the shirt off his back." He is confident, strong, but very shy, she added.

He was also a very doting father and husband who made sacrifices for his family, Jones said.

"He would go without to make sure that we had," she said.

In his final statement to the court, Scott said he has had time over the past year to think about the severity of what he did.

"I'd just like to apologize to all the parties involved," Scott told the court, adding that he apologized to the victim and his family, as well as Scott's family.

He added that with enough time, he'd like to again be a father and husband and a productive member of society.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.