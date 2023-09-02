The murder charge against a man accused in a July 2022 shooting death at Woodside Village Apartments has been dropped for now.

“Unfortunately, a needed witness passed away and we have to reevaluate the case to see if we can proceed later or not,” said Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman.

Richard Lee Wilson Jr., 31, had been scheduled to be tried Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II on July 27, 2022.

A Danville grand jury indicted Wilson last summer.

While the case is dropped for now, it can be brought back against Wilson. There is still an ongoing investigation with the Danville Police Department to see there is additional evidence, Newman said.

“But at this moment, with the passing of that witness, there was not sufficient evidence to take it to trial,” Newman said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road late on the evening of July 27, 2022.

Authorities discovered Richardson, of Danville, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died the next morning.