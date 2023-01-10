Danville police: 43-year-old pedestrian hit by school bus

A 43-year-old was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital after being hit by a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Danville.

It was shortly before 3 p.m. when officers with the Danville Police Department responded to the intersection of South Main and Watson streets, according to a news release.

Police report a Danville Public Schools bus — identified as No. 31 — hit the unnamed pedestrian.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further details were immediately disclosed, but police said no charges are being filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, people may approach any officer in addition to reaching out via social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.