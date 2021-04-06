 Skip to main content
Danville police: Altercation leads to gunfire; 18-year-old arrested after passenger in vehicle hit
DANVILLE

Danville police: Altercation leads to gunfire; 18-year-old arrested after passenger in vehicle hit

Iyshon Jonoz Jones

An 18-year-old suspect faces charges following a shooting Tuesday morning on North Main Street in Danville. 

A 42-year-old Danville resident, who was a passenger in a car traveling in the 1200 block of North Main Street, was struck by gunfire from an altercation taking place in the area, police said in a news release. He was transported to Sovah Health-Danville with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The vehicle was not the intended target of the gunfire, the Danville Police Department reported Tuesday.  

The shots were fired during an altercation between two groups of people — one in the front yard of a residence in the 1200 block of North Main Street, and the other in a vehicle traveling on North Main Street, a news release from the police department said. 

The targeted vehicle was also struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported. 

Iyshon Jonoz Jones, 18, has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, a count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

Anyone with more information can contact the police department at (434) 793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE

