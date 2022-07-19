Danville police arrest 19-year-old in Sunday shooting

A 19-year-old has been charged in a Sunday evening shooting in Danville.

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that Jahsun Le'Andre Townes, of Danville, was arrested in connection with the shooting of 42-year-old Danville man near a convenience store on Memorial Drive on Sunday evening.

Townes is facing a charge of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and wearing a mask while committing the crimes, a news release stated.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to an area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street for a report of shots fired.

At about the same time, police said a 42-year-old Danville man showed up at the emergency room of Sovah Health-Danville with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

"The victim was shot after leaving a convenience store located in the area of the 911 call on Memorial Drive," police wrote in the news release. "The investigation has shown the victim and suspect had previous interactions before Mr. Townes shot at the victim on July 17, as this was not a random act."

Police identified the suspect and obtained the arrest warrants Monday.

After tracking down leads, the suspect was found at an apartment on Springfield Road on Tuesday morning.

Townes is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond. No other suspects are being sought in this case, police said.