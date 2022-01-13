Danville police arrest suspect in pawn shop burglary

Authorities have arrested a North Carolina suspect in a Jan. 4 burglary of a Danville pawn shop.

Charlie Joe Harrell, of Burlington, North Carolina, is facing charges of burglary and grand larceny, the Danville Police Department announced Thursday morning. He was arrested Wednesday night in North Carolina.

Danville police have worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offices in Roanoke and Greensboro, North Carolina, in the case.

"Tips sent in from the public led the investigation to Charlie Joe Harrell as the suspect and aided in locating the suspect vehicle as well," Danville police wrote in a news release.

Officials provided photos from video surveillance of the suspect after the early morning burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive occurred Jan. 4. This week they released photos of a vehicle they believed was involved: a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper and damage to the left rear.

"The help from the public combined with teamwork between multiple law enforcement agencies over multiple days led to the recovery of all 7 firearms stolen in this burglary, along with illegal narcotics and more illegal firearms," police wrote in the release. "As a result of this investigation into the burglary, multiple other individuals are now facing various firearms and narcotics related charges."

Numerous agencies helped with the investigation including the Caswell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department, the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

While authorities continue to investigation, Harrell is believed to be the only suspect.