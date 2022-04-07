Danville police arrest suspect wanted in New Jersey homicide

Danville authorities on Thursday morning arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in a New Jersey homicide.

On Wednesday, officers from Essex County New Jersey Sheriff’s Office alerted the Danville Police Department that Darneill James Thomas, of West Orange, New Jersey, was in the area.

Danville police, with help from the Virginia State Police, began "surveillance activities" to locate Thomas who wanted in a homicide in Essex County, New Jersey, a news release stated.

After what officials called "around-the-clock surveillance," they confirmed the suspect was indeed in Danville.

The Danville Police Department SWAT team "executed a tactical takedown, including a diversionary device deployment on the vehicle Darneill Thomas was riding in" on Dibrell Alley at about 11 a.m. Thursday, the release stated.

City police are continuing to help New Jersey officials in the ongoing investigation with "follow-up evidence recovery searches in Danville."

The news release did not provide any details on the killing that lead to the homicide charge.

Thomas is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond as a fugitive from justice for the charges in New Jersey.