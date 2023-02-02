Authorities in Danville are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect in thefts from vehicles this week.

The Danville Police Department on Thursday afternoon released a photo and video of a man they believe may be involved in the crimes walking alongside a car.

Officials did not provide a location of the recent thefts.

Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the police department, said there have been 22 reports of thefts from vehicles since Jan. 1.

"Thefts from motor vehicles continue to occur all over the city at random," Bell wrote in an email response when asked where the incidents thefts happened. "Everyone should take precaution and properly secure their belongings, not leaving anything in plain sight."

While violent crime dropped last year in Danville, according to a report Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth presented to City Council recently, larcenies from vehicles more than doubled in 2022.

Booth said the primary driver in property crimes last year was break-ins to cars.

Police beefed up patrols around the holiday season — a time when thefts from cars generally ticks up — and took to social media to implore residents to lock the doors to vehicles and be more mindful of leaving items inside.

"It’s best to not leave valuables in vehicles at all," Bell told the Register & Bee.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer, reach out via social media or email crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information also may be given via the crime tips app CARE.