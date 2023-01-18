Danville police chief says violent crime continues to decline in report to City Council

The city saw fewer reported robberies, rapes and aggravated assaults in 2022 than during the previous year, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth told Danville City Council during a presentation at council’s regular meeting Tuesday night.

However, the number of homicides in 2022 — seven — was the the same as the previous year.

There were 128 total reported violent crimes last year, a 21% drop from the 162 the city saw in 2021, Booth said. Those figures also include homicides — the only type of violent crime that did not decrease from 2021.

Rapes and aggravated assaults dropped by 28% each and the number of robberies decreased by 10%.

Booth’s figures reflect a continual decline in reported violent incidents since his implementation of community policing, which he referred to as the Danville model, which he started after being hired as chief in 2018.

“We have a very robust community policing model,” Booth told councilmen. “Community engagement is a very big part of what we do, and we are very focused on violent offenders in our community.”

That approach has included a stratified police accountability model in which everyone from the chief to all other members of the force are responsible for tackling crime; neighborhood-oriented policing in which supervisors are assigned to specific geographic areas of the city; and community engagement.

Booth also provided average yearly figures comparing a few years before he became chief to those since he started his crime-fighting model in Danville.

The average number of violent crimes per year from 2019-22 has plummeted by 52% from that of 2015-2018, Booth said.

The city saw 260 reported violent crimes in 2015 and 128 in 2022. There was an average of 265.25 violent crimes per year from 2015 to 2018, before that figure dropped by slightly more than half to an average of 127.25 annually from 2019 to 2022, Booth said.

As for homicides alone, there were 17 in 2016 and seven in 2022 — the same as in 2021. The number of homicides plummeted to five in 2020.

“We reached a 35-year low in 2020,” Booth said, referring to a huge drop in violent crime that year.

The city averaged 13.7 homicides per year from 2016 to 2018 and 6.67 annually from 2019 to 2022, Booth reported to council.

Of the 27 homicides from 2019-22, 24 of them have been solved — a clearance rate of 89%, Booth pointed out.

“The other three are active investigations,” he said.

Five of 2022’s seven homicides have been solved, and all homicides from 2020 and 2021 were solved. In addition, seven previous or cold cases were solved from 2018 to 2022, Booth said.

The number of aggravated assaults dropped from 107 in 2021 to 82 last year, a decrease of 23.4%. The city averaged 83 aggravated assaults per year from 2019-22, a 49% decline from an average of 161.33 per year from 2016-18, Booth said.

Robberies fell slightly from 29 in 2021 to 26 last year, a 10% reduction. Those offenses plummeted by about two-thirds on average during 2019-22, compared to 2016-18. Danville police have solved more than twice the national average for robberies over the last four years, Booth said.

The average number of property crimes (arson, burglary, larceny, theft and motor-vehicle theft) declined in the period covering 2019-22 by about 22.9% compared to 2015-18. There was an average of 1,684 property crimes per year from 2015 to 2018 before that figure sank to 1,299 per year from 2019-22, Booth said.

However, property crimes increased in 2022, from 1,249 in 2021 to 1,347 — an 8% bump. That rise was driven by larceny from motor vehicles, which more than doubled, Booth said.

“Our primary driver in crime in our community last year — thankfully it wasn’t violent crime ... it was folks’ cars getting broken into,” Booth said.

The police department took several steps to address the problem, Booth said, pointing to undercover work, focused deterrence, public-service announcements and media and social media notifications reminding residents to lock vehicles and avoid leaving keys or valuables in their cars.

Burglaries in 2022 were at an all-time low of 76, a 58% reduction from the then all-time low of 180 in 2019. Each year since has brought all-time lows in burglaries, Booth said.

Burglary case clearances — or solved cases — were at 61.5% in 2022, about four-and-a-half times the national average of 14%, Booth said, praising his police force for their work.

“I’m bragging a little bit on that,” Booth said. “Nice work, ladies and gentlemen.”

Robert David, youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for the city, also gave a presentation on the accomplishments of Project Imagine, a program that steers gang-prone kids away from crime.

In another City Council matter, councilmen voted 8-0 to approve an agreement between the Danville School Board and English Construction Company, Inc. to perform final design and construction services for renovations and additions to George Washington High School.