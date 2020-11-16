Danville Police Chief Scott Booth receives policing award from Radford University

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has received a policing award from Radford University for his department's role in reducing violent crime and improving community relations.

Roberto and Rachel Santos, codirectors at the university's Center for Police Practice, Policy and Research, presented the 2020 Excellence in Policing Award to Booth during a ceremony Monday afternoon at Danville City Hall. Radford's center blends evidence-based and practice-based research to inform what it sees as the best methods in crime prevention and police practices.

This award, in it second year, is given to a sworn police officer, supervisor, commander or executive - who is a leader in their agency - for implementing innovative strategies that bring about change and improve policing, Rachel Santos said during the ceremony Monday.

"We hold this person up and their agency as an example for other agencies," she said.

"I'm absolutely humbled," Booth said.

Pointing to his two-and-a-half years as police chief in Danville, Booth recalled noticing the city's supportive leadership "that wanted things to get better. The department was hungry to get better."