A total of 31 suspects were arrested over a five-day period dubbed Operation Blitz, the Danville Police Department reported Tuesday afternoon.

The operation targeted "violent offenders and fugitives linked to firearm-related offenses," a news release stated.

Police did not detail when the operation was carried out.

Drugs seized included 22 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of marijuana, the department reported.

In all, 11 weapons were seized.

"Members of the Violent Crime Gang Unit, Vice Narcotics Unit, Crime Deterrence & Interdiction Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Section utilized focused enforcement to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data driven activities through the stratified model of policing," the department wrote in the news release. "This operation involved covert surveillance operations, traffic interdiction, fugitive apprehension and the execution of residential search warrants."

Authorities said the arrested brought about "multitude of other cases being developed for future prosecution."

The department touted the operation as "a focused deterrent model to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data ­driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing."