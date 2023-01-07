Danville Police Department gets $741,000 grant for projects to combat crime

The Danville Police Department has received a $741,024 state grant to complete a Real Time Crime Center and a ballistic identification system.

The center will include two dispatch consoles and related radio equipment; 911 call processing equipment, service and installation; phone service networking and configuration; computers, monitors and related hardware; and dispatch software licenses.

Two full-service 911 computer-aided dispatch consoles and workstations to monitor real-time video feeds will be included in the project.

"We can bring in video feeds ... or any other type of intel feeds that we could see in real time and be able to provide that information to our officers on the street," Danville Police Deputy Chief Chris Wiles said during an interview at police headquarters Thursday afternoon. "That leverages our ability to see what's going on considerably."

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justices Services Law Enforcement American Rescue Plan Equipment and Technology grant is part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to reduce crime in the state through the Operation Bold Blue Line initiative.

The new center will also enable the department to connect its center with camera feeds at other entities such as school systems, government entities and private partners, Wiles said.

If there's an incident at the schools, that kind of integration will enable the department to immediately log in and see what is happening during an incident at a school and "allow us to direct our officers as they're responding," Wiles said.

In addition, the system will be able to recognize and identify certain objects in a video feed of an incident.

For example, if a person flees the scene of a crime on a bicycle, the video can can recognize it and perform a search on the bicycle, filtering out and bringing up other videos that include a bicycle, Wiles said.

"We've found in recent years that video has been a substantial asset for us in helping us solve crimes," Wiles said.

The grant will be used to outfit the $434,890 center in the new police department that will also serve as a back up to Danville's Emergency Communications Center on Lynn Street.

Currently, if the Danville’s main dispatch center goes down, the roll-over location is more than 20 miles away in Pittsylvania County. The co-location of a 911 dispatch center with the Real Time Crime Center builds the capacity to communicate and respond to crime with real-time information, especially in critical incidents, special events and during planned operations, the department said.

“Working with the community, we have been able to considerably reduce violent crime in the city of Danville over the last few years," Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said in a prepared statement. "These tools will allow us to build on those successes and expand our efforts to continue to make public safety a priority."

Funding also includes a $153,110 for an integrated ballistic identification system, which will cut down on time the police department waits for ballistic evidence.

The system will have a turnaround on ballistic evidence in 24-48 hours, and enable the department to quickly share those results with other localities. Currently, the standard turnaround for submission and results varies from 60-120 days through the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s Western Lab in Roanoke.

It will "enable us to do onsite scans of ballistic shell casings ... instead of packing it up and sending it" to a lab in Roanoke, Wiles said.

The ballistic system uses specialized 3D microscopy to capture markings left by firearms on fired bullets and cartridge casings. The system's algorithms reveal the strongest probable matches in ballistic system networks representing millions of bullets and cartridge casings.

In August, the department moved into its new headquarters at 1 Community Way, located along Bishop Avenue and Memorial Drive in the former Dan River Inc. Executive Building. The department planned for a future real time crime space as part of the renovation efforts.