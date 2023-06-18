As of Oct. 25, there were five incidents with the Danville Police Department in which use excessive force was claimed. Of the seven officers involved, all were exonerated by video, police said.

There were three in 2021, including one external complaint and two more recognized during internal review that were determined to be outside of policy, according to the department.

“Both of those internal incidents resulted in suspension without pay, while the officer was exonerated in the external complaint,” according to a statement from the department.

There was one complaint each in 2019 and 2020, with the officer in each incident exonerated.

Two complaints in 2018 resulted in one officer suspended and the other exonerated, according to the department. There were no complaints in 2017.

The Danville Police Department has not had any lawsuit-related payouts due to excessive force or race/ethnicity-based issues following a court proceeding or acknowledgement by the agency from 2017-22, according to the department.

In October, the Danville Police Department had 147 functioning body cameras for its 130 sworn employees.

As for patrol cars, all 27 at the department had dash cams last October.

From 2017-22, the department has had a total of 12 complaints claiming use of excessive force by police officers, according to figures provided by the department following a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Danville Register & Bee and Lee Enterprises last fall.

Release of body-cam/patrol-car video is reserved for certain situations.

“Original recording media, body-worn or patrol-car video, may only be released in response to a court order or upon approval by the chief of police or the authorized designee,” according to a statement from the department.

As for how long footage is archived, recorded media not booked as evidence will be retained for a minimum of 30 days and disposed of “in accordance with the established records retention schedule,” according to the department.

“Currently, the shortest retention period is 90 days [no enforcement action or issues] and range up to 100 years based on the video classification of investigation type, use of force, complaints or major cases,” according to the department.