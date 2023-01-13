Danville Police Department offering training for new approach to juvenile justice

Last October, a couple of members of the Danville Police Department traveled to Denver to take part in training for alternative ways to approach juvenile justice.

Now the department wants to bring what those members learned back to organizations and leaders in Danville.

Community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell, along with youth engagement officer Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, were able to participate in the three-day training last fall and are now offering the six-week course, "Reimagining Juvenile Justice," beginning Feb. 1 and lasting through March 8.

"The two of us in the department have taken it and now we want to spread it out in the community for free," Foddrell told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview at the department's headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

The course is a good fit for the police department's community engagement focus on preventing crime, an approach that Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth brought to the agency in 2018.

"We wanted to be creative in finding a new way to continue our community engagement," Foddrell said.

Reimagining Juvenile Justice training emphasizes different ways to prevent juvenile crime other than just punishment, Foddrell said.

"We are one of the few police departments who've gotten involved with this," she said. "It's very rare for police departments to get involved because of their disconnect from youth and community policing."

Participants in the course will be taught to focus on finding positive assets in youth offenders and encouraging them to use those skills to steer them away from crime, Foddrell said. Those young people also will be directed toward services that will address issues they are struggling with, such as addiction, mental illness or a propensity toward criminal behavior, she said.

"It [the course] gives people who work with youth another tool in their toolbox to reach out to youth," said Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell.

The Reimagining Juvenile Justice approach is "youth-led and adult-guided," Foddrell said.

Recidivism rates are high among young people and there are other means to address that other than a punitive approach, she said.

"We need to find ways to reach these individuals," she said. "We are giving them resources they need so they on the right track."

She and Brooks were able to travel to Denver and receive the training under a grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. No city money was spent for the endeavor.

The Baltimore-based foundation was established in 1948 and is focused on improving the lives of children. One aspect of that includes working on juvenile justice.

"The foundation’s juvenile justice reform agenda is designed to improve the odds that at-risk youth can make successful transitions to adulthood," according to the foundation's website. "We are working to create a system that locks up fewer youth and relies more on proven, family-focused interventions that create opportunities for positive youth development."

Reimagining Juvenile Justice includes six focus areas, Foddrell said:

Positive youth development;

Race and equity;

Family engagement;

Cross-system collaboration;

Engaging youth voices and leadership;

Transforming policy and practice.

Each weekly training session will last four hours and include hands-on learning, Foddrell said.

"It's not going to be just PowerPoint slides," she said. "It's going to be very engaging and activity-based."

Sessions will take place at the police department headquarters at 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive).

"It's our hope that this training becomes a vital tool for those who receive it and children's lives are changed for the better," Bell said.

Courses will be given each Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. from Feb. 1 through March 8. The training is free.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completion. In order to receive a certificate, participants must commit to being present at all six sessions.

Space for the program is limited to 25 spots. Registration will be open from through Jan. 27. Anyone from the community who may work with youth is welcome to attend.

Those interested can register at https://www.danvilleva.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-23/Registration-for-Reimagining-Juvenile-Ju-190.

So far, 17 community leaders have signed up, Bell said.