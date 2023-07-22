The Danville Police Department was officially presented the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission re-accreditation certificate Tuesday by Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper, a commission member.

Draper made the presentation before Danville City Council to Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth, who accepted the certificate on behalf of the entire department. Police department members present at the meeting joined Booth at the podium for comments and a photograph with council.

The Danville Police Department earned re-accreditation Thursday.

This is the seventh consecutive, four-year accreditation from commission that Danville Police Department has received. The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission first accredited Danville Police Department in May 1999. The next assessment will take place in 2027.

In May, an on-site assessment was conducted by three assessors, which consisted of reviewing 191 standards that Danville must meet in order to be accredited.

The police department is one of only five law enforcement agencies to be dual accredited in the commonwealth of Virginia.