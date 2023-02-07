The Danville Police Department encourages parents to make sure their children stay safe from online predators.

As part of Safer Internet Day Tuesday, the department took part in a nationwide campaign to inform parents and children about the dangers of financial “sextortion.”

The act is an online exploitation crime aimed at youth in which threats are made to demand money from the victim. The situation can involve convincing a child to send a nude picture or other suggestive photo of themselves electronically and then ordering them to pay money to prevent the perpetrator from posting the image over the internet.

Danville Police Department Lt. Stephen High said the city has not had a large number of such incidents.

“We don’t have a big problem here in the city,” High told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re posting it because of our collaboration [with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force]. We don’t see a big issue of it here in the city limits, but we always want to be aware of it and inform the citizens as much as possible.”

For Safer Internet Day, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program teamed up to raise awareness about the crimes to protect children.

The day is observed annually by agencies and this year’s theme is sextortion.

“Sextortion occurs when children and teens are being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for more explicit content or money,” according to a news release from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Last month, the FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, issued a national public safety alert regarding a surge in sextortion schemes involving children.

In 2022, more than 3,000 minor victims, primarily boys, were targeted with for sextortion. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of reports involving sextortion more than doubled, according to the center. More than a dozen sextortion victims were reported to have died by suicide.

Danville police and state and federal law enforcement agencies want parents and caregivers to inform their children about sextortion in order to prevent it from happening.

Sextortion schemes take place in online environments where young people feel most comfortable, including social media sites, gaming sites or video chat applications. Predators often use fake accounts and target minors.

There is no fail-safe way to prevent sextortion completely, High said.

“Because as society moves today, most teenagers have an electronic device in their hands,” High said.

That’s why it’s important for parents to know the apps and games their children are playing online and to make sure the content is age-appropriate, he said.

“For smaller children, set limits on the devices for content,” High added.

Most sites have parental-control options that can block a child’s access, he pointed out. Parents can also promote pro-social behavior and critical-thinking skills among their children so they can recognize when sextortion is happening to them, he said.

Danville police posted the definition of sextortion on social media and provided tips for children when it happens:

Stop responding to the perpetrator;

Take screenshots of the threats/interaction;

Report and block the user;

Tell someone.

Don’t send more images;

Don’t pay any money;

Don’t respond to demands;

Don’t continue the conversation.

Victims can report any such incidents to law enforcement, to the Cyber Tipline at www.cybertipline.org or call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.