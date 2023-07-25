Although it was only a simulation of a mass casualty situation, the events unfolding Friday afternoon outside of Danville’s Westwood Middle School were nonetheless chilling.

With lights flashing, two Danville Police Department vehicles arrived outside. Officers rapidly jumped out, donned protective gear, grabbed additional weapons and raced to the school’s doors.

It was all part of a weeklong training session involving city agencies including the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew.

The school was selected because of easy access while students are out for the summer, but the tactics used last week apply to any situtation at any location.

Be it a mall, movie theater, church, business or even a home, the training is designed to encompass a variety of scenarios.

And while shootings may be top-of-mind when it comes to multiple victims, the training could easily apply to other situations where many people are hurt, such as a building collapse.

“While the department is constantly training and finding new ways to improve practices, including tabletop exercises, this is the first stage training exercise since 2019,” Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell explained to the Register & Bee.

That was hosted at Galileo Magnet High School some four years ago.

Last week’s exercises were a much larger undertaking than anything in the past.

“That initial call could be for several scenarios available,” Bell said when asked to explain the flow of the training events. “From that point, everybody assumes it’s a real event.”

That includes everything from officers running toward an area where the shots are ringing out, representing a new era in police thinking.

Bell explained that when the Columbine High School massacre occurred in 1999, it was a different mindset. Then, officers waited for advanced teams to arrive before entering.

Now, police rush inside immediately to eliminate or disarm the situation, known as a “hot zone.”

When the threat is cleared, emergency medical workers are the next to go in.

“Their job is to stop the killing,” Bryan Fox, deputy chief with the Danville Life Saving Crew, said of law enforcement. “Our job is to stop the dying.”

Often when EMS is called to any scene with a level of danger, they are told to “stage,” meaning they wait away from the area until giving the all-clear by authorities.

“The reality is, the law enforcement will come and it’s no longer about making the scene safe, it’s about ‘is it safe enough,’” Fox said Friday prior to a training sessions.

The goal is to push the threat out of an area so emergency workers can go in with police.

The full week was designed to let all officers, firefighters and EMS volunteers go through the scenario at least once.

“The department’s goal is to have 100% of the department trained,” Bell said. They plan for this to be a regular — and growing — occurrence.

“We reset the drill every two hours,” Fox told the Register & Bee. Then they cycle in new fire and EMS crews and law enforcement officers take on new tasks.

“There are so many roles they have, they’ll take a whole day to play every role,” Fox said.

Annual training

Just like the police department, the Danville Life Saving Crew also undergoes yearly training, something Fox calls “tabletop drills.”

Those are workshops where personnel are given a situation and asked what the next step should be.

Based on the answers, a reaction is given.

“If they give us good answers, it builds to a good result,” he said. “If they give us bad, maybe that’s an OK answer, but it’s not the best choice.”

Using Westwood Middle School as an example, Fox said one question would be where to land a helicopter to airlift a critical patient.

An immediate response may be just to have it land in a nearby field. But that’s not the answer.

“When you have a threat, you don’t land the aircraft where the threat is, you land it so many miles away,” Fox said, referring to the area when a threat is occurring as “hot.”

In the case of Westwood, a reasonable location would be the mall, a few miles away.

But now other questions start. When residents start seeing helicopters landing at Danville Mall, they are going to realize something major is happening.

Mitigation will be needed.

“The tabletops are more for what-if thinking,” Fox said. “When you do the full drill thats when you get down to everything we’ve talked about … let’s do it and see what happens.”

This type of situation also changes how EMS responds. Just like police, they move into full tactical mode.

Fox said he’s no longer worried about medical history, something that may be the first question when a patient is having chest pains.

“I’m worried about what is going to kill you in the next two minutes,” he explained. “I got to fix the immediate life-threat and get you back to what’s called a common casualty collection point.”

Basically that’s like a mobile army surgical hospital, commonly known because of the TV show as a M-A-S-H.

As more resources come in, the crews can evacuate patients to another facility.

But, that brings up another problem. Hospitals can only handle so many people. In an extreme situtation, victims may be shuffled to facilities as far away as Lynchburg or South Boston.

A longer drive puts that ambulance out of service for more hours.

“In the middle of all of that, the police department will have their regular, normal calls,” Fox explained. Also, fire and EMS will have regular and normal calls.

Resources must still be available to handle those routine things even in the midst of an unthinkable situation.

On a normal year, the life saving crew runs about 15,000 calls a year.

“So dropping one of these in the middle of that becomes a cluster bomb then,” Fox said. “You have to throw everything at this resource, but you still have to have others available for those everyday calls.”

Also, those smaller emergencies may spike in a situation like this.

For example, people are speeding to a scene — despite being told not to even go — leading to more wrecks.

Someone may get out of a vehicle, trip and break an ankle.

“All of these things can escalate and pile on,” Fox said.

Starting with dispatchers

Determining how many resources are needed starts with the dispatcher, someone Fox calls as the first link in this chain.

They are trained to not only rely on what someone is saying, but to realize when a caller is under duress and not able to talk.

They also listen for things in the background like screaming, gunshots or chaos.

Based on their training, they will initially dispatch the appropriate number of responders.

“As the situation evolves and they understand and know more, they feed us more information,” Fox said. “Then we can say, up the response.”

Bell also staged a mock news conference Friday to give the Register & Bee and Danville’s River City TV — the city government’s media arm — an idea of what would happen.

First, unlike limited access to Friday’s training, media wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the scene for safety reasons. Information would be relayed through current channels like social media, email and text alerts on where to assemble for a news conference.

Acknowledging it was nothing more than a simulation, Bell’s voice still cracked while reading a prepared statement on the mock situation from the library of the school Friday afternoon.

But even that helped the spokesperson realize there was a key point he should have hammered harder: stay away from the scene.

That’s something Fox also said was of the utmost importance for people to realize in any chaotic situation.

“When you have any kind of event, sit still,” he said. “Wherever you are at, sit still.”

In a school situation, when parents hear of a problem — real or just rumor — many rush to the facility to check on their children.

Instead, Fox said resident should rely on media resources who will alert them when and where they need to go.

“Don’t just go running to the scene, because that’s just going to add to the chaos and confusion,” he said.

Another major key part of the simulation is Stop the Bleed, a training the Danville Life Saving Crew teaches for free.

And it’s not just for a shooting.

“It teaches how to mitigate and stop that life-threatening bleed,” that could come from someone in the kitchen accidentally slicing a finger when using a knife.

Last week’s training stopped at the triage point, so the local hospital wasn’t actively involved.

“Sovah has been great to talk to to get some insight and some input,” Fox said. “Just for this it’s just police, fire and EMS.”

Overall, Fox said the week went “really well” considering it’s been nearly four years since all agencies joined forces for such an event.

“Safety is a top priority at Danville Public Schools, so we were happy to host our emergency service agencies at Westwood this week for training,” Jeffrey McLaughlin, director of safety and security, told the Register & Bee. “Multi-agency trainings like this one are so important to ensure that our first responders are well prepared in case of an emergency.”

Larger training coming

However, an even larger mock situation is happening July 31 in the county.

Earlier this month, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones reminded school board members of the crisis response training that’s planned at Gretna Middle School.

According to a report from Kenyon Scott, assistant superintendent for operations, the school system will conduct a “full-scale mass casualty drill” at the middle school. The high school and elementary school in Gretna will be staging, support and reunification locations.

“That’s actually going to be bigger,” Fox said of the one-day five-hour event in the northern part of the county.

If the weather cooperates, helicopters will come in to add more simulation to the “real-time” event.

“So if your first arriving officer would be seriously five minutes out, that’s when they are going to be allowed to come in,” Fox said in explaining the “real-time” aspect.

Last week’s events in Danville were the result of six months of planning, and the police force is already looking toward the next session, Bell said.

“Training of this scale allows deficiencies to be identified through training to improve the chances of a positive outcome with as many lives saved as possible, should a mass casualty event ever occur,” Bell said. “It’s training you plan and prepare for, and hope you never have to use.”