Danville police: Hidden camera discovered in Walmart restroom

The Danville Police Department is investigating the discovery of a hidden camera in a restroom at Walmart.

Authorities first learned of the situation in a media inquiry Monday morning involving the store on Mount Cross Road.

"The media received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police," authorities wrote in a news release. "Prior to the media inquiry, the Danville Police Department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature."

An investigation revealed a camera was seized by a Walmart manager on Saturday. The camera was found in a family restroom, police said, but it wasn't reported to authorities.

"Walmart is fully cooperating with the investigation and working closely with our department," police said in the release, noting the investigation was still ongoing.

Police reported a preliminary analysis of the camera showed only one recording.

"This recording did not capture any footage of a personal or private nature," the release stated. "The individual in the recording could not be identified."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Danville Police Department. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 and Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to approaching any officer or using social media, information may be emailed to crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or by using the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.