Danville police hunt for suspect in stabbing, police chase, crash

Danville authorities are searching for a suspect in an early Monday morning stabbing that led to brief police chase and crash.

It was about 1:30 a.m. when a 31-year-old man called 911 to report he was stabbed in the 400 block of Dula Street, police reported in a news release.

The victim told police that the suspect — Gary Lee Henry Jr., who is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, eluding police and hit and run — stabbed him and then left in a burgundy car, the release stated.

After finding the sedan in an area on West Main Street, police said the suspect engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a fence. The suspect then ran from the scene.

“Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him,” police wrote in the release.

Police did not disclose Henry’s age.

The victim was taken to an unnamed hospital where he was listed in serious, but stable, condition, police said.

Anyone with information on this case — or Henry’s location — may contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE .