Danville police investigate first homicide of 2021

Danville police are investigating the first homicide of the year.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gay Street in the southern part of the city at about 9 p.m. Sunday for the report of a medical emergency, police wrote in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead "suffering from an apparent wound," the release stated.

Police did not offer any other details surrounding the death, and said the victim will be identified once family members have been notified.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy, according to the release.

As police continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.

Residents who contact Crime Stoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.