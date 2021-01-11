 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville police investigate first homicide of 2021
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

Danville police investigate first homicide of 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville police are investigating the first homicide of the year.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gay Street in the southern part of the city at about 9 p.m. Sunday for the report of a medical emergency, police wrote in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead "suffering from an apparent wound," the release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police did not offer any other details surrounding the death, and said the victim will be identified once family members have been notified.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy, according to the release.

As police continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential. 

Residents who contact Crime Stoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert