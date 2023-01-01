Danville police investigate murder-suicide Saturday night

The Danville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened late Saturday night.

Officers responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at about 9:25 p.m. for an "urgent well being check," according to a news release from police.

Officers had to force their way into the residence. Once inside, they found 32-year-old Cheyna Nicole Haberer dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police also found the suspect, 33-year-old Jamison Enrique Braxon-Sears, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release stated.

"Both Braxon-Sears and Haberer lived together at the Glen Oak Drive residence," police wrote in the news release. "Next of kin for both suspect and victim have been made."

Police do not believe there are any other suspects involved. No other details were provided early Sunday morning.

The bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Anyone who has information may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer. In addition, police take tips via social media, email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE.