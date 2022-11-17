Danville police investigate threat by parent of Westover Christian Academy student

The Danville Police Department is investigating a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student, authorities reported Thursday afternoon.

Police said the father of the student was at juvenile and domestic relations court for a custody issue earlier Thursday and stated "an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal" in the afternoon.

The police department was notified at 2:20 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the private school as a "safety precaution for students, parents, teachers and administrators," police wrote in the news release.

Police are investigating the incident as a criminal matter.