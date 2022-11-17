 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Danville police investigate threat by parent of Westover Christian Academy student

  • Updated
  • 0

The FDA is reporting the rise in child poisonings is linked to cough syrup. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

The Danville Police Department is investigating a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student, authorities reported Thursday afternoon.

Police said the father of the student was at juvenile and domestic relations court for a custody issue earlier Thursday and stated "an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal" in the afternoon.

The police department was notified at 2:20 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the private school as a "safety precaution for students, parents, teachers and administrators," police wrote in the news release.

Police are investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

—From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Child poisonings linked to cough medicine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert