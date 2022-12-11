Danville police investigate two suspected unintentional drug overdose deaths Sunday

Danville police are investigating two suspected — unintentional — drug overdose deaths Sunday, authorities report.

Police provided few details of the situation surrounding the deaths.

On Sunday, "the Danville Police Department responded to and is now investigating two reported death incidents which are suspected of being the result of unintentional drug overdoses," a news release stated.

Further information wasn't provided, but police are reminding the public "of the deadly risks of illegal drug use while offering access to help for those fighting."

Although not linking it in the incidents Sunday, police have seized "drugs in the recent past with an increase in the presence of fentanyl mixtures, as well as pure fentanyl."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure/ingestion or skin contact. It can also be administered intravenously, intramuscularly or as a skin patch.

"All illegal drugs carry a high risk of overdose or death and the police department understands the serious threats associated with being the victim of addiction of all types," the Sunday evening release stated. "Although the exact mixture and source of today’s overdoses is still being investigated, the deaths are a serious reminder of the unknown content when purchasing, ingesting, or even being present around suspected illegal drugs."

Police stress that anyone suffering from addiction may contact the Danville Police Department for help getting a connection to treatment services.

"Requesting that help can be done without any fear of criminal prosecution," the release stated.

Anyone with information on Sunday's incidents or any "illegal deadly drugs in Danville" may contact the police department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Also, residents may approach any officer, connect through social media or via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. The crime tips app CARE is another way to reach out.

Information leading to arrest or convictions may be eligible for a cash reward.