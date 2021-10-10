Danville police investigating death of 88-year-old as homicide

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death of an 88-year-old as a homicide.

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a 911 call to 368 Juless St. The caller told dispatchers the resident was discovered inside unresponsive and was believed deceased.

Police found the woman, identified as Elizabeth Morris Adkins, dead inside her home, police reported in a news release.

"Based on evidence at the scene, the Danville Police Department immediately began a homicide investigation," police said in a news release without providing any details.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death.

As of Sunday afternoon, the crime scene was being processed, a news release said. The neighborhood was canvassed throughout the day by police personnel.

Residents of Juless Street and the surrounding areas who may have surveillance cameras of any type are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.