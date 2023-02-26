Danville authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon homicide at a hotel.

Members of the Danville Police Department responded to the Astoria Hotel in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Officers found a woman — identified as Danville resident Dale M. Jones — "with blunt force trauma to her upper body," the release stated.

Officials provide no further details in the news release, other than calling the death a homicide.

Police did not provide an age of the victim.

Its marks the first homicide this year in Danville.

The city recorded seven in 2022, the same as a year before. The number of homicides plummeted to five in 2020.

“We reached a 35-year low in 2020,” Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth said in an address to City Council earlier this year, referring to a huge drop in violent crime that year.

There were a record 17 in 2016. The city averaged 13.7 homicides per year from 2016 to 2018 and 6.67 annually from 2019 to 2022, Booth reported to council.

Anyone who has information on Sunday's death is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer to provide information or reach out via social media or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Police also encourage the use of the crime tips app CARE.