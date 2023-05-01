The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide early Monday morning.

It was shortly after midnight when officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

Officers found one man dead and another with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police did not disclose any other details in a brief news release, other than to say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.