Danville police investigating Tuesday afternoon homicide

Danville police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Halifax Street.

Police responded to the incident that was reported at 4:19 p.m. at 308 Halifax St., where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Bowles.

The victim was found just inside the apartment, Bowles said.

Police were working to identify and locate the victim's next of kin before identifying the victim, she said.

No further details were available at the scene. The investigation is still active and ongoing, police said.

At least a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights lined both sides of the street in the area near the apartment building.

Officers unfurled crime scene tape to cordon off the area.

The shooting comes a day after two other gunfire incidents in the city. Police are searching for a gold SUV involved in two shootings Monday. In one incident, an occupant of the vehicle exchanged shots with a group of people on North Avenue in the afternoon. Two hours later, shots were fired from two vehicles at a stoplight on Riverside Drive.